[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Green Barley Festival, Gochang

The annual Green Barley Festival will run through May 12 at Hagwon Farm in Gochang County, North Jeolla Province.

“Nongak,” a traditional Korean performance art, as well as classical music and jazz will be performed on the main stage set up in the middle of the vast farmland, which sits next to fields of canola flowers.

Children can take part in activities like treasure hunts. Admission, including parking, is free. For more information, visit tour.gochang.go.kr.

Guided Han River tours

Free tours making stops at historic sites near and around the Han River will run through November.

The tours will start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, with each tour lasting about two hours. Reservations must be made five days in advance for individuals and a month in advance for groups, at visit-hangang.seoul.kr.

A text message will be sent when reservations are confirmed or if a tour is canceled. Each tour requires at least three participants, as well as good weather without rain or fine dust.

Spring blooms at Morning Calm

Spring blooms are at their peak at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

From plum blossoms and royal azaleas to tulips, daffodils and forsythia, enjoy the sprawling flower beds and shows, which are part of the festivities the garden is hosting through May 26. Flea markets will be held alongside magic shows to liven up the mood.

Admissions are priced at 11,000 won for adults with discounts available for children, senior citizens and veterans. For more information, visit morningcalm.co.kr.

Buddhist Lantern Festival, Busan

Until May 12, the annual Buddhist Lantern Festival is taking place at Songsanghyeon Square and Citizens Park in Busan, where about two million Buddhists are expected to be in attendance.

Passersby and visitors can try their hands at traditional Buddhist activities in Songsanghyeon Square between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from May 4-5. On May 11, performances involving street singing, dancing and even magic shows will take place at Citizens Park.

Gifts including Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphones will be randomly given out to those who have posted the best reviews of the free festival on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. For more details, visit bba48.or.kr.

Jeju Hydrangea Festival

The Hydrangea Festival will run through June 16 at Hueree Park on Jeju Island.

Hydrangeas inside greenhouses and in outside gardens add to an ever more spring-like ambiance on the island. Different varieties of the flowers, some of European origin, are on display, according to the park

Admission costs 13,000 won for adults with discounts available for those younger and those participating in group tours. Pets must be kept on leashes. For more information about the available activities, visit hueree.com.