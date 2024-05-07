[K-pop's dilemma] Is Hybe-Ador conflict a case of growing pains?

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk (Hybe) Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk (Hybe)

The feud between K-pop powerhouse Hybe and Min Hee-jin, the CEO of its subsidiary Ador, is probably one of the most controversial cases in the world of K-pop to have grabbed attention not only at home but also abroad in recent years. As music critics continue to discuss the latest developments, it is still not certain what sparked the very public fight between the influential music producers. Yet, most experts agree that there are more fundamental issues at play and that the K-pop industry is going through growing pains. Globalization and its impact It was not long ago that K-pop began to be recognized around the world, especially in the US and other countries in the West. Music critics typically point to the emergence of legendary boy band Seo Taiji and Boys about 30 years ago as the beginning of K-pop. In the 1990s, Korean music labels were often established and managed by one person, be it a star music producer or retired veteran singer. The label's focus was limited to the domestic market and the management system was not so sophisticated. Over time, the emergence of the internet and social media have changed the entire paradigm of the K-pop industry. Korean musicians began to turn their eyes overseas, particularly to neighboring Japan, and music producers like Lee Su-man, Park Jin-young and Yang Hyun-suk, all former musicians themselves, established SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment, respectively. The “three major entertainment companies in Korea” began systematically nurturing K-pop bands and "manufacturing" boy bands and girl groups, later exporting them to other Asian countries.

Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks during a press conference in Seoul, April 25. (Yonhap) Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks during a press conference in Seoul, April 25. (Yonhap)

“Thirty years of the K-pop industry that grew on ‘success-oriented and consequential evaluation’ has boomeranged. As business strategy centered on K-pop groups’ intellectual property became important, major companies turned their eyes to fostering K-pop bands under the multilabel system rather than relying on a one-person management structure,” Lee Jong-im, a professor at Seoul National University of Science & Technology, said during an open debate on the Hybe-Ador conflict in Seoul on Friday. “There are criticisms that Hybe is running its music labels based on short-term goals, regarding its musicians only as a business object and instigating severe competition between individual subsidiaries under its roof,” Lee added. Vertical integration of K-pop labels The prevalent view among industry observers is that the multilabel system is an important factor in the Hybe-Ador incident. Hybe currently has 11 subsidiaries under its multilabel system, each of which is given independent managerial rights. But, because they are all under the Hybe umbrella, the music labels are driven to compete with one another as they each aim to achieve notable outcomes, resulting in zero collaboration among them. Due to the uniqueness of the genre, there are also limitations to expanding the musical scope of K-pop. The standardized formula employed in creating a successful K-pop group in terms of performance, music and fashion cannot be changed radically due to K-pop fans' strong, unwavering preferences.

NewJeans (Ador) NewJeans (Ador)