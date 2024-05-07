‘Moving,’ ‘12.12: The Day’ win top prizes at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Most Popular
‘Moving,’ ‘12.12: The Day’ win top prizes at 60th Baeksang Arts AwardsBy Kim Da-sol, Lee Yoon-seo
Published : May 7, 2024 - 21:12
A South Korean historical drama based on a 1979 coup, “12.12: The Day,” also known as “Seoul’s Spring” in Korean, and Disney+ sci-fi fantasy series “Moving” won the top honors at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards on Tuesday.
Prolific actor Hwang Jung-min, who played head of the Defense Security Command Chun Doo-gwang in “12.12: The Day,” also snatched the best actor award in the film category. He had been likened to the “Leonardo DiCaprio of Baeksang” for a long streak of missing out on the top recognition, despite his versatile acting career spanning 33 years.
“12.12: The Day” also won the grand prize in the film category.
Kim Go-eun won the award for best actress in the same category for occult thriller “Exhuma,” while Jang Jae-hyun won for best director with the film. Lee Do-hyun, who played a supporting role in the global hit, also won the best male rookie award.
Kim Hyeong-seo, known widely as the singer Bibi, won the best female rookie award for her appearance in the action noir film “Hopeless.” The movie was invited to the Cannes Film Festival’s noncompetitive Un Certain Regard section a year ago.
The best film screenplay award went to first-time director Jason You of mystery thriller “Sleep,” another Cannes participant, about a sleep-deprived couple trying to stop the husband's nightmarish sleepwalking habits.
Awards for best supporting role in the film category went to veteran actor Kim Jong-su for crime action flick “Smugglers” and Lee Sang-hee of Netflix’s “My Name is Loh Kiwan.”
In the TV category, Disney+ original series “Moving” clinched the grand prize. The show’s screenwriter Kang Full, who also created the original “Moving” webtoon, won the best screenplay award.
Director Han Dong-wook who helmed the Disney+ crime series “The Worst of Evil” won the best director award.
A local broadcaster MBC’s period romance drama “My Dearest” was named the best drama, with its male lead Namgung Min clinching the best actor award beating out other competitors like Kim Soo-hyun of “Queen of Tears,” Ryu Seung-ryong of “Moving,” Yoo Yeon-seok of “A Bloody Lucky Day” and Im Si-wan of Coupang Play’s “Boyhood.”
The best actress award in the TV category went to Lee Ha-nee, who returned to the small screen in just six months after giving birth to play the Joseon version of a widow hero with a mask in MBC’s period drama "Knight Flower."
Youtube shows dominated the best entertainment show category.
A star producer Na Young-seok won the best male entertainer award for his popular shows not only on TV but on Youtube. His Youtube channel, “Channel Fullmoon,” boasts some 6.2 million subscribers. Na has created a slew of hit variety shows including reality shows like “Earth Arcade” and “Green Bean, Red Bean.”
A model and Comedian Hong Jin-kyeong, who also runs a popular Youtube channel “Real genius study king” (direct translation) with more than 1.5 million subscribers, snatched the best female entertainer award.
