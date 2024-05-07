‘Moving,’ ‘12.12: The Day’ win top prizes at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Hwang Jung-min poses for photos at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, held at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A South Korean historical drama based on a 1979 coup, “12.12: The Day,” also known as “Seoul’s Spring” in Korean, and Disney+ sci-fi fantasy series “Moving” won the top honors at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards on Tuesday.

Prolific actor Hwang Jung-min, who played head of the Defense Security Command Chun Doo-gwang in “12.12: The Day,” also snatched the best actor award in the film category. He had been likened to the “Leonardo DiCaprio of Baeksang” for a long streak of missing out on the top recognition, despite his versatile acting career spanning 33 years.

“12.12: The Day” also won the grand prize in the film category.

Kim Go-eun won the award for best actress in the same category for occult thriller “Exhuma,” while Jang Jae-hyun won for best director with the film. Lee Do-hyun, who played a supporting role in the global hit, also won the best male rookie award.

Kim Hyeong-seo, known widely as the singer Bibi, won the best female rookie award for her appearance in the action noir film “Hopeless.” The movie was invited to the Cannes Film Festival’s noncompetitive Un Certain Regard section a year ago.

The best film screenplay award went to first-time director Jason You of mystery thriller “Sleep,” another Cannes participant, about a sleep-deprived couple trying to stop the husband's nightmarish sleepwalking habits.

Awards for best supporting role in the film category went to veteran actor Kim Jong-su for crime action flick “Smugglers” and Lee Sang-hee of Netflix’s “My Name is Loh Kiwan.”