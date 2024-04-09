[Election 2024] Voting begins for Korea’s parliament

Stay tuned to The Korea Herald's live coverage of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Results of today's elections will determine S. Korea's political landscape for the next four years.

Election Day voting began at 6 a.m. Wednesday nationwide for South Korea’s unicameral National Assembly, with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s liberal rivals looking set for a big win.

The 14,259 polling stations nationwide will remain open for 12 hours of voting, until 6 p.m.

Up for grabs are 300 parliamentary seats: 254 for which voters directly choose a candidate in their constituency and the remaining 46 for which voters choose a party to fill seats through proportional representation. In addition, two heads of local governments and 43 members of local legislatures will be selected in re-elections or by-elections.

Once voting concludes, sealed ballot boxes will be transported to 254 locations nationwide, where vote counting will take place.

Winners of constituency seats will likely become clear around midnight, according to the National Election Commission.

However, results for the proportional representation seats will likely take longer and could be announced early Thursday morning. This is because sorting machines cannot be used with the ballots for proportional representation, which are 51.7 centimeters in length in order to list the names of all 38 competing political parties.

A record-high 31.28 percent of eligible voters already cast their ballots during the April 5-6 early voting period.

The big question is how much the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and its liberal allies will win by. In the outgoing assembly, the party previously had an absolute majority but fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed to override presidential vetoes.

President Yoon’s ruling People Power Party, revising up its initial projection of winning 90 to 110 seats, now predicts a maximum of 140 seats. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is aiming for at least 153 seats.