[Election 2024] What more famous voters said after voting

From left: Former President Lee Myung-bak with wife Kim Yoon-ok, Kwon Yang-sook, wife of the late President Roh Moo-hyun and former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

Lee Myung-bak, who was president of South Korea from 2008-2013, shared his views on the current state of Korean politics, after voting at a polling station in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

“It's a challenging time," he began, as he sought to answer a question about the meaning of today’s elections, and before pointing out, "Korean politics don’t really match the overall level of Korea.”

Kwon Yang-sook, wife of the late former president Roh Moo-hyun, voted at a polling site near Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

When asked about her feelings after voting, Kwon just said, "I hope many people participate in voting."

Regarding the candidacy of her son-in-law, Kwak Sang-eon, who is running for a constituency seat in Jongno, Seoul, she briefly answered, "Oh, I hope it goes well."

Park Geun-hye, who ran the country as president from 2013 till her impeachment in March of 2017, voted in her longtime political home ground of Dalseong, Daegu.

Wearing jeans and a jacket, a departure from her typical style of long skirts during her presidency, she merely smiled in response to inquiries from journalists.