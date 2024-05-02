Gov't to spend W95b to support reforms at 41 public hospitals in H1

Most Popular
-
1
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
2
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
3
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
4
S. Korea discussed possible participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 with Australia: defense minister
-
5
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
-
6
On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
-
7
Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
-
8
Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
-
9
[KH Explains] Will alternative trading platform shake up Korean stock market?
-
10
S. Korea lowers COVID-19 warning level, lifts last-remaining antivirus mandates
Gov't to spend W95b to support reforms at 41 public hospitals in H1By Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2024 - 20:52
The health ministry said Thursday it will spend 94.8 billion won (US$68.8 million) in the first half of the year to help normalize operations and support management reforms at 41 public hospitals across the nation.
Under the support program, the government seeks to facilitate sustainable development of public hospitals by assessing their innovation plans, which focus on improving medical services and organizational efficiency, according to the ministry.
Hospitals that demonstrate promising outcomes in these areas receive financial support as part of the project.
The project encompasses 35 regional medical centers and six Red Cross hospitals, constituting a total of 41 regional-hub public hospitals.
The ministry will distribute a total of 87.6 billion won to regional medical centers and 7.2 billion won to Red Cross hospitals within the first half.
It will provide an additional 28.2 billion won in the second half to hospitals that receive the highest marks in the implementation and performance of their reform plans. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
National Assembly passes bill for new probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Inflation eases in April, continues ‘bumpy’ ride
-
Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats