Stray Kids perform new single, ‘Lose My Breath,’ on GMA

K-pop boy group Stray Kids performed its new English digital single, “Lose My Breath,” on stage for the first time on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

“We do have some good news. We are preparing a tour. It’s big news because it’s been so long since we’ve prepared for something so big,” group member Felix said during a talk session with local fans in the studio before the special performance.

When asked by a fan about the creative process for the latest single, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan said, “We got to work with Charlie (Puth), it was a very good experience. He’s very musically talented. There’s a lot of things to learn. Overall, the project turned out very, very well. So, I hope you guys like it.”

Global pop singer Charlie Puth not only features in the song but also took part in composing and writing its lyrics.

Unlike the band's typical fare of fast tempo and strong beats, the new single is an R&B-infused pop number.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are set to headline three major outdoor summer music festivals this year.

The band will perform on the main stage at I-Days in Milan on July 12, at BST Hyde Park in London on June 14 and at Lollapalooza Chicago on Aug. 2.