Celltrion seeks bigger footing in South America

Celltrion announced Thursday that the company has won public tenders in Peru to provide its autoimmune disease treatment Remsima (infliximab) and anticancer product Herzuma (trastuzumab) to the South American country.

According to Celltrion, Remsima has won a tender held by the Peruvian Workers' Insurance System (EsSalud), which is the largest of its kind, accounting for 81 percent of the total infliximab volume in Peru. The company will supply Remsima for a year starting this month.

Celltrion also won a tender from the Peruvian Ministry of Health to provide its Herzuma, a biosimilar for treating breast and gastric cancer. The Peruvian ministry’s tender accounts for around half of the trastuzumab volume in Peru. Celltrion’s one-year supply will begin next month, it added.

Celltrion has rapidly increased its presence in Peru this year by winning a total of four public bids to supply its biosimilars this year. In February, Celltrion won public tenders for Truxima (rituximab) and Yuflyma (adalimumab).

Later this month, the company is planning to launch Vegzelma (bevacizumab), a biosimilar used to treat colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

“Celltrion is focusing on preparing strategies to make good results in public bids that will open in the second half of this year,” said Lim Byung-yeol, head of Celltrion Peru & Chile. “The company will continue to strengthen its marketing capability in line with its scheduled launches of Remsima SC and Vegzelma in Latin America this year.”