Most Popular
-
1
Political satire strikes back ahead of election
-
2
Goodbye to Whopper? Burger King’s marketing stunt stirs confusion
-
3
South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite amid space race with North Korea
-
4
Ex-presidents break silence in rare election move
-
5
S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls
[Election 2024] Election in numbers
Two ballot papers, one 51.7 centimeters long with 38 political parties to choose from, your vote is pricelessBy Korea Herald
Published : April 10, 2024 - 10:55
As Koreans head to the polls to elect their next representatives for the legislature, here’s a quick look at the vote by key numbers.
►22: The number of the parliamentary session to be established as a result of the April 10 election.
►51.7: Length of the ballot paper in centimeters
The ballot for proportional representatives is 51.7 centimeters long, listing 38 political parties vying for the 47 seats allocated to proportional representation.
►44.25 million: Number of eligible voters.
►31.1: Percentage of voters who already cast their ballots during the April 5-6 early voting period. This is the highest rate recorded in a general election since the introduction of advance voting in the country. That leaves some 30.3 million yet to cast their ballots.
►329 billion: Expected expenditures in Korean won for the general election
►2,624 trillion: Amount in Korean won of total government budgets to be handled by the newly elected parliamentarians over their four-year term, based on 2024's budget of 656.6 trillion won.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
[Election 2024] Election in numbers
-
[Live updates: Election 2024]
-
Perks of being a National Assembly member