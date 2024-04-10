[Election 2024] Election in numbers

A voter inserts ballot papers into a ballot box at a polling station in S. Korea's parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Yonhap

As Koreans head to the polls to elect their next representatives for the legislature, here’s a quick look at the vote by key numbers.

►22: The number of the parliamentary session to be established as a result of the April 10 election.

►51.7: Length of the ballot paper in centimeters

The ballot for proportional representatives is 51.7 centimeters long, listing 38 political parties vying for the 47 seats allocated to proportional representation.

►44.25 million: Number of eligible voters.

►31.1: Percentage of voters who already cast their ballots during the April 5-6 early voting period. This is the highest rate recorded in a general election since the introduction of advance voting in the country. That leaves some 30.3 million yet to cast their ballots.

►329 billion: Expected expenditures in Korean won for the general election

►2,624 trillion: Amount in Korean won of total government budgets to be handled by the newly elected parliamentarians over their four-year term, based on 2024's budget of 656.6 trillion won.