S. Korea at political crossroads as nation heads to polls

An official monitors security camera screens showing locations designated for ballot box storage at the election situation room of the National Election Commssion in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday, one day prior to the general election. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

South Korea is poised to confront a pivotal moment Wednesday as the nation prepares to cast their votes for 300 new members of the National Assembly, in an election that would not only shape the political landscape of the country for the next four years but also serve as a crucial test for the presidency of a conservative leader.

On the eve of the quadrennial election day, the rival parties fanned out to critical battleground districts Tuesday, making last-minute efforts to woo voters on the eve of the parliamentary elections.

The move comes as the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea have locked horns to secure the majority seats out of the 300-member National Assembly in which the outcome could possibly turn President Yoon Suk-yeol into a lame-duck leader.

People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon visited Seoul’s central Gwanghwamun area in a last spurt towards Wednesday’s election.

“We ask for (our voters) to give us the least number of seats required to fend off the atrocious and shameless main opposition party,” Han said in a message for voters released ahead of his visit.

“For the past two years, our government and the ruling party have suffered due to the main opposition’s attempt to (stop us). They have attempted to tarnish the reputation of our government through fake news and false propagandas, while obstructing efforts to achieve stronger diplomacy and reform,” he added.

Han criticized the main opposition’s attempt to win “200 seats in the National Assembly,” while highlighting several of the main opposition candidates’ corruption scandals.

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung also made one of his final appeals to voters, before heading into a court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in the morning. Lee is accused of multiple corruption charges from when he was in office as the mayor of Seongnam, Seoul’s southern satellite city, from July 2010 to March 2018.

“I ask the voters to (vote for our party) to stop the political force that betrayed the people from taking up the majority at the National Assembly,” said Lee, who himself is running again to represent Incheon’s Gyeyang-B constituency.

The main opposition leader criticized the Yoon administration’s “failure to tame food prices” and “overlooking its tasks concerning the livelihood of the people.”

Of a total of 44.28 million eligible voters here, some 30.34 million have yet to cast their ballots, according to the watchdog National Election Commission.

Lee was set to head to Seoul’s central Yongsan-gu area, one of the key swing districts here, in the final leg of his election campaigning.

In recent days, several opposition politicians have mentioned “200 seats” in the National Assembly as their goal, while ruling party and conservative candidates claimed it would be a worst-case scenario if their rivals achieve such a milestone.

Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk warned Monday that if “the greater main opposition force” manages to clinch “200 seats,” then they will work to bring first lady Kim Keon Hee, who is currently mired in a stock manipulation price and an anti-graft law violation scandal, to court.

Ihn Yo-han, election campaign head of the People Future Party, a satellite party of the People Power Party, opposed and lambasted this idea during a press briefing Tuesday by saying that if the greater main opposition achieves such feet, it could “cause chaos in the country.”

Observers say that if the main opposition secures the 200-seat majority in the Assembly, then they could launch a procedure for Yoon’s impeachment and push for a constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, if the ruling People Power Party secures the majority, it could empower Yoon’s key initiatives to boost the economy, push for labor law reforms and strengthen trilateral security cooperation with the US and Japan.

Voters' decisions Wednesday will determine the 300 members of the National Assembly, with 254 seats allocated via direct elections and the remaining 46 through proportional representation.