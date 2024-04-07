[KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line

Main opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung (left) holds a helmet with scallions attached during his visit to Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Saturday. (Yonhap) Main opposition leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung (left) holds a helmet with scallions attached during his visit to Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The green onion, a beloved vegetable among South Koreans, has unexpectedly become the latest political weapon for opposition parties to attack President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party. It all started with Yoon's visit to a hypermarket in southern Seoul on March 18, just before he rolled out measures to tame food prices in the country. There, Yoon noticed that a bundle of green onions weighing 1 kilogram was selling for 875 won ($0.65), significantly lower than the usual price of between 3,000 won and 4,000 won. Yoon said the price, about 70 percent cheaper than the market price, was "reasonable." But the event instantly fueled criticism that the grocery store had reduced its prices just before Yoon's visit, with some opponents calling it a staged act. Some other opposition party members also criticized Yoon for being ignorant of the livelihood of ordinary citizens suffering from the steep inflation of essential costs. What fueled the controversy was a media interview of Lee Soo-jung, the ruling People Power Party's candidate running for the Suwon-D electoral district, when she claimed that Yoon was referring to the price of "a single green onion," not the entire bundle. Lee later apologized for her misunderstanding.

The green onion controversy even led to a decision by election authorities to prohibit voters from entering polling stations if they were carrying certain items last week. On Saturday, the National Election Commission released a statement that voters will be advised to leave "any object that could affect voter decisions" outside of the polling station. It also said some "specific objects" could be used to "express political views." However, the NEC implied that staff would not stop voters from entering polling stations "unless the voters express their political view" with the object. The statement was an apparent follow-up of the NEC's decision not to permit any voters from carrying scallions inside the polling station, during the two-day early voting session for the nation's legislative election on Friday and Saturday. Opposition party leaders are taking advantage of the situation, claiming the election authorities are "influenced by the repressive administration."

