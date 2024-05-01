[Graphic News] 23% of US adults have used ChatGPT

The latest survey from Pew Research Center showed that artificial intelligence chatbot use is ticking up in the US.

The survey showed that 23 percent of US adults have used ChatGPT, an increase from 18 percent in the previous July 2023 survey.

Adults under the age of 30 stood out the most, with 43 percent of them having some type of experience in using ChatGPT. However, there was also a slight increase in older age groups as well.

Despite the overall increase in usage, Americans tend still to be wary of information coming from the AI tool. Around 4 out of 10 people in the survey said they have little to no trust in the information provided by ChatGPT. By comparison, only 2 percent said that they have a great deal or quite a bit of trust in such information.