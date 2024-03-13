An apple a day fritters savings away? Apple price rises to all-time high

The price of apples in South Korea recently skyrocketed to an all-time high as fruit prices in the country continue to soar amid ongoing inflation, data from a state-run agency promoting and supporting agriculture trade showed Wednesday.

The wholesale price of 10 kilograms of apples as of Tuesday was 91,700 won ($70), more than double the 41,060 won for same amount at the same time last year, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation. The price for 10 kilograms of apples surpassed the 90,000-won mark for the first time on Jan. 17 this year, and then climbed to all-time high of 94,520 won on Jan. 29.

The price has been hovering above 90,000 won since March 6, when it was 91,120 won.

The price for 15 kilograms of pears was 103,600 won, on Tuesday. It has remained on the upward trajectory since 100,120 won on March 7, when the price passed the 100,000-won mark for the first time since Aug. 19, 2021.

Retail prices for the two types of fruit also jumped substantially, with Tuesday's price for 10 apples increasing 30.5 percent from a year before, from 23,063 won to 30,097 won. Ten pears cost 42,808 won, which was up 50.1 percent from 28,523 won a year before.

Asian pears are different from common North American or European varieties. They are usually bigger than the large apples commonly sold in South Korea, which is why a single pear usually costs more than a single apple.