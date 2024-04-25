Doctor gets suspended term for administering propofol to Yoo Ah-in

A doctor accused of illegally administering propofol for disgraced actor Yoo Ah-in and himself was sentenced to a prison term of one year and two months, suspended for two years, by a local court on Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Court found the defendant surnamed Shin guilty of violating the Narcotics Control Act. It also ordered that he forfeit 270,000 won ($200) and undergo a 40-hour drug treatment program.

The defendant is accused of administering propofol for Yoo on 17 occasions from November 2020 to December 2022 without reporting it to the proper authorities. He is also accused of injecting himself with the drug twice.

The Narcotics Control Act bans unregulated use of what it defines as psychotropic drugs, which refer to drugs like propofol and zolpidem. Such substances are legal to use with a proper prescription, but illegal if used without one.

Besides Shin, two other doctors have been accused of illegally administering propofol for Yoo, each having been sentenced to a fine and suspended prison term.

Yoo is currently on trial over allegations that he used propofol 181 times from 2020 to 2022, as well as suspicions of other drug use. In January, the 37-year-old actor admitted to having developed a dependence on the sleeping drug, but claimed the medication was prescribed as part of medical guidance.

Yoo also has admitted to using cannabis, possession and use of which is banned by South Korean law.