Seoul to promote luxurious side of the city

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that the city is now setting its sights on the global luxury tourism market and is preparing strategies to become one of the world's best luxury holiday destinations.

Luxury, or high-end, tourism refers to a style of travel associated with top-quality service throughout the trip. It is about more than just luxury hotels and first-class air travel. It now means visiting extraordinary destinations and enjoying authentic and unique experiences. It may encompass any of the following: private jet travel, a long vacation on a luxury cruise liner, exotic ports, enjoying an upscale safari destination, opulent hotel stays, bespoke itineraries and VIP access to cultural events. Today, younger wealthy consumers drive growth in this segment because they put experiences before material possessions, according to the city.

The size of the global luxury travel market is rapidly growing, contributing significantly to global economic growth. The global luxury travel market size was valued at 2,301 trillion won ($1.67 trillion) in 2022 and it is expected to reach $3.7 trillion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Seoul’s tourism has long depended on China’s big spenders traveling to the country in tour groups. Therefore, it used to target more mass market travelers and those who were budget-conscious. However, now, Seoul's tourism industry is newly targeting luxury travelers who seek exclusivity and personalization for further development and sustainability of its tourism market.

“We will continue to work with the domestic and foreign tourism companies to help Seoul emerge as a high-end tourism destination,” said Kim Young Hwan, Seoul's director general of its Tourism and Sports Bureau.

The city hopes to attract 30 million inbound tourists to Seoul annually by 2026, and for each to spend 3 million won and stay in Seoul for seven days, with a revisit rate of 70 percent, according to Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

The city government also held the Seoul Luxury Tourism Forum last week to explore ways to strengthen Seoul's tourism competitiveness, with 100 people, including tourism industry workers and academic experts, attending.