Voter turnout at 56.4% at 2 p.m.

South Koreans line up to vote in the 2024 general election on Wednesday, at a polling station set up at Okjeong Elementary School in Seoul. (Yonhap)

April 10, 2024, 2 p.m.

The nationwide voter turnout for the 2024 general election on Wednesday was 56.4 percent as of 2 p.m., 3.4 percentage points higher than the 53 percent recorded at the same time in the previous 2020 general election.

The figure includes votes submitted in the two-day early voting period last week, which saw a record turnout of 31.28 percent of the electorate.

Voter turnout for the election has been higher than the last general election for both the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. tallies, buoyed by the early voting total. The final turnout for the 2020 election was 66.2 percent, leading to speculations that the final figure for this year could be around 70 percent.

As for the Greater Seoul region which combines for over half of the electorate, Seoul recorded 57.3 percent turnout, while Gyeonggi Province's rate was 55.6 percent and the rate for Incheon was 54.6 percent.

South Jeolla Province was the region with the highest turnout, at 61.6 percent, while Daegu and Jeju Island recorded the lowest, at 52.7 percent each.