Kansong Art Museum revisits its origins

Kansong Art Museum, South Korea’s oldest private museum, will open in May with a return to its regular exhibition schedule after 10 years, unveiling a recently recovered archive that gives insight into how the museum was built 86 years ago by its founder Jeon Hyung-pil.

The exhibition “Bohwagak 1938,” scheduled to open on May 1, will feature a set of blueprints of the museum drawn by architect Park Kil-yong. The blueprints were found last year as the museum was undergoing restorations, according to the museum.

“The set of blueprints were found folded in an envelope. It took months to restore the images,” Jeon In-geon, director of the museum and grandson of its founder, told the press Monday.

“It will be hard to imagine for many people, but the storage was so compact and small that we could not grasp what artifacts we had at the time,” he said.

The relationship between Jeon Hyung-pil and Park Kil-yong, and the founder's requests to the architect are now known, he added.

The museum -- regarded as a fortress of Korean artifacts -- was founded by the wealthy merchant Jeon Hyung-pil, whose pen name was Kansong, in 1938. He collected Korean cultural artifacts during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule to protect Korean heritage from being taken out of the country by Japanese colonialists and built the museum during the colonial era.