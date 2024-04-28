Seoul to provide housing subsidies for couples with newborns from 2025

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Sunday that it will provide housing subsidies to couples who don’t own houses and who have newborns from 2025, to alleviate the exodus of newlyweds from Seoul and mitigate the trend of couples forgoing parenthood due to the city's high housing costs.

Under the program, the city government revealed its plan to provide financial support of up to 300,000 won ($218) per newborn per month over two years. This means that newlyweds can receive a maximum subsidy of up to 7.2 million won.

Multicultural families are also eligible to receive the subsidy as long as one of the parents and their child is of Korean nationality.

Though there is no set income standard for couples who wish to apply for the subsidy, they must live in an apartment in Seoul with a monthly rent of 2.68 million won or less.

For couples renting a home via jeonse -- a South Korean rental system where tenants pay a large lump-sum deposit to the landlord without monthly or yearly rent -- they must have paid 700 million won or less for the lump sum.

Couples who live in public rental housing from Seoul Housing and Communities and Korea Land and Housing Corporation are also not eligible to receive the subsidy.

Once selected, the couple must not own a home as they receive the subsidy for two years. If the couple moves outside of Seoul or buys a home during that period, the city government will no longer provide the subsidy.

The housing cost support program is scheduled to be implemented from Jan. 1, 2025, after consulting with the Ministry of Health and Welfare on establishing a new social security system and conducting revisions of the ordinance.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government anticipates that it will be able to subsidize up to 10,000 households once the support program is established.

“Couples who have children and do not own homes were always in need of subsidies but were exempt from it,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon regarding the new subsidy program on Sunday.

“The city government hopes that this new program will be of practical help to couples who were hesitant to give birth due to housing costs as they will be able to receive housing support once they bear children from next year. The city of Seoul will continue to do its utmost to overcome low birthrates.”

Data presented by the Seoul City Government revealed that in 2023, a staggering 325,317 individuals migrated from Seoul to neighboring regions such as Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, with 61.3 percent, or 199,527 people, citing "family and housing" as their primary motivation.

Furthermore, Seoul's total fertility rate also hit a record low of 0.55 in 2023, the lowest among all cities and provinces in Korea, according to Statistics Korea. The number of newborns in Seoul reached 394,000 in 2023, marking a decrease of 7.6 percent, or 32,000 babies, compared to the previous year.