Landslide victory projected for opposition: exit polls

Members of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea cheer at the National Assembly in Seoul, after exit poll results for the 2024 general election were announced at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and its satellite party are expected to get close to two-thirds of the 300 seats in the National Assembly in Wednesday's general election, marking an overwhelming victory over the ruling party, joint exit polls conducted by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS showed.

The Democratic Party and the Minjoo Union Party are projected to win between 183 and 197 seats, while the ruling People Power Party and its satellite People Future Party are expected to win between 85 and 100 seats. The Rebuilding Korea Party, the newly launched liberal party led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, is expected to win 12 to 14 seats in its inaugural parliamentary election.

The three broadcasters conducted the exit polls between when voting officially opened on the election day at 6 a.m. to when the election wrapped up at 6 p.m., at polling stations in the 254 electoral districts across the country. Some 500,000 voters at 2,000 polling stations participated in the survey.

The broadcasters also conducted a survey on the early voting held last Thursday and Friday, which was the first time a poll on early voting period had been done.

The tentative final voter turnout for the 2024 general election was 67 percent, compared to 66.2 percent in the 2020 parliamentary election.