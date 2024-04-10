Landslide victory projected for opposition: exit polls

Most Popular
-
6
Police book man in his 50s for creating fabricated video of Yoon
-
7
Perks of being a National Assembly member
-
8
[Grace Kao] Manners and morals for everyday idols
-
9
‘Lasting idols pivotal to sustainable Hallyu’
-
10
[Election 2024] Opposition rejoices; Humbled ruling party says will watch election results till end
Landslide victory projected for opposition: exit pollsBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 10, 2024 - 18:36
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and its satellite party are expected to get close to two-thirds of the 300 seats in the National Assembly in Wednesday's general election, marking an overwhelming victory over the ruling party, joint exit polls conducted by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS showed.
The Democratic Party and the Minjoo Union Party are projected to win between 183 and 197 seats, while the ruling People Power Party and its satellite People Future Party are expected to win between 85 and 100 seats. The Rebuilding Korea Party, the newly launched liberal party led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, is expected to win 12 to 14 seats in its inaugural parliamentary election.
The three broadcasters conducted the exit polls between when voting officially opened on the election day at 6 a.m. to when the election wrapped up at 6 p.m., at polling stations in the 254 electoral districts across the country. Some 500,000 voters at 2,000 polling stations participated in the survey.
The broadcasters also conducted a survey on the early voting held last Thursday and Friday, which was the first time a poll on early voting period had been done.
The tentative final voter turnout for the 2024 general election was 67 percent, compared to 66.2 percent in the 2020 parliamentary election.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition rejoices over exit poll, ruling party says will watch results till end
-
[Election 2024] What voters said
-
[Election 2024] What 200 seats means in Korean politics