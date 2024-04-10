Home

Voter turnout 64.1 percent at 5 p.m., higher than 4 years ago

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : April 10, 2024 - 17:38

People line up at a polling station at an apartment complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) People line up at a polling station at an apartment complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

April 10, 2024, 5 p.m.

The nationwide voter turnout for the 2024 general election continues to be higher than the numbers at the same time in the previous parliamentary election, marking 64.1 percent as of 5 p.m.

The figure was 1.5 percentage points higher than the 62.6 percent turnout at 5 p.m. during the 2020 general election. The final turnout of the previous parliamentary election was 66.2 percent.

Votes submitted in the two-day early voting period last week, which saw a record turnout of 31.28 percent of the electorate, were added to the official turnout figure announced by the National Election Commission at lunchtime.

Sejong was the region with the highest turnout, at 67.5 percent, while Jeju Island had the lowest turnout in the country, with 59.7 percent. Jeju was the only region that had less than 60 percent turnout.

Wednesday's election will determine the members of the 22nd National Assembly.

