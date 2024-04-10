[Election 2024] Opposition rejoices; Humbled ruling party says will watch election results till end

Han Dong-hoon, interim chief of the ruling People Power Party (right photo) and Lee Jae-myung, head of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, as they watch exit poll results upon the closing of the parliamentary election at 6 p.m., Wednesday. Yonhap

With exit polls predicting a bigger than expected victory for the liberal opposition Democratic Party and its allies, approaching the critical two-thirds majority, on Wednesday evening, the mood among the main two parties stood in stark contrast to each other.

"With a humble heart, we will observe the people's choice until the very end," said Lee Jae-myung, the party's chief, looking unfazed by the apparent victory.

Yet, a festive mood could not be hidden, as party officials, gathered in the vote counting situation room established in the National Assembly, erupted with loud cheers and applause upon the release of the exit poll results at 6 p.m.

According to the analysis by KBS of the exit polls conducted by the three terrestrial broadcasters, the Democratic Party and its proportional representation satellite party, the Minjoo Union Party, were expected to win between 178 and 196 seats, while the ruling People People Party and its satellite party, the People Future Party, were projected to secure between 87 and 105 seats.

The results showed that the opposition bloc is expected to secure far more than half of the seats in the National Assembly.

The ruling faction could not hide their gloom.

Immediately following the release of the exit poll results, Han Dong-hoon, chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee, addressed reporters, stating, “The People Power Party has strived to practice politics in alignment with the will of the people, yet the exit poll results have been a letdown.”

He added, “We will steadfastly monitor the people’s choice and keep an eye on the vote counting results until the very end,” before exiting the vote counting situation room set up in Yeouido, Seoul.