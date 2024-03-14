[Well-curated] Taste the traditional: Folk museum performances, traditional liquor tasting and PSG store

"Spring, Bloom as Dance" (National Folk Museum of Korea) "Spring, Bloom as Dance" (National Folk Museum of Korea)

The National Folk Museum of Korea, located next to Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, hosts a Korean folk performance every Saturday at 3 p.m. in the museum's theater. The performance is free and seating is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Gracing the stage Saturday is the Korean traditional dance "Spring, Bloom as Dance," a presentation that captures the essence of spring and a myriad of human emotions through dance, blending both newly choreographed and traditional pieces. On March 23, "Coming up, Baebaengi!" showcases a Hwanghae-style pansori performance. The narrative is centered on Baebaengi, a nobleman's daughter who died prematurely. Wishing to talk to their daughter's soul, the grieving parents seek the help of a shaman. A passerby, hearing of their desperate wish, pretends to be possessed by Baebaengi's spirit in an attempt to swindle the couple of their money.

March 30 will see a performance of "Last Name is Ho, First Name is Raengi," a rendition of a classic Korean children's tale featuring sand art, pansori, and dance. Three members of the audience will get the opportunity to volunteer to experience a paper hat dance. The performance schedule for April has already been posted, and beginning in April, performances will also be held biweekly on Fridays in the museum's front garden. Entrance to the museum is free, and from March to October the museum will extend its operating hours until 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Taste Korean traditional liquor at The Sool Gallery The Sool Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul, has opened up an exhibition of Korean traditional liquors and a tasting program with a new theme each month. The theme of the tasting program for this month is Jeju Island. The 30-40-minute program offers a tasting of five traditional liquors made on Jeju Island including Udo Peanut Live Rice Wine, Jeju Buckwheat Sool, 1950 See You At The Top, Noggo’s Tears and Jeju Romance. "Live" rice wine refers to unpasteurized rice wine. The curator leading the program explains the characteristics of each liquor in detail, as well as the foods that pair best with the drinks. The program is free and is also available in different languages, English, Japanese and Chinese. Online reservations are required to participate in the program, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday. The liquors introduced during the program can be purchased at a discounted price at The Sool Gallery.

Paris Saint-Germain store opens in Seoul Paris Saint-Germain has become even more popular in South Korea after Korean player Lee Kang-in joined the soccer club as a midfielder last year. With the recent opening of the team's second Asian flagship store in Seoul on March 10, it is now easier for fans to get their hands on PSG uniforms and memorabilia.

