[Well-curated] Harry Potter, Warner Bros. and an experimental bakery

O’pato bakery (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) O’pato bakery (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Chewy rusk? Experimental bakery at Haebangchon Located on the way down the steep Haebangchon hill, O’pato, which has been loved for its homely European brunch and dining menu from soup to sandwiches, has newly opened a bakery offering a variety of experimental but irresistible bread. Although the bakery opened just a month ago, O’pato bakery’s chewing bread -- a chewy rusk made with a whole loaf of bread or salted butter roll -- has gone viral and can be purchased online and delivered to your home. After three years of trial and error the bakery recently released the truffle salted butter roll inspired by the truffle cream cheese spread on O’pato's dinner menu. Garnished with truffle chips on the outer shell of the bread, the bread is crispy inside and out and it is recommended to warm the bread before serving. The shop is located at 1 Sinheung-ro 12-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The House of MinaLima in Seoul (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald) The House of MinaLima in Seoul (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Invitation to wizarding world from The House of MinaLima In one corner of Gangnam-gu, near Hanti Station, the creative minds behind the enchanting visuals of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series have conjured up a magical experience for fans. The House of MinaLima, created by the graphic design duo Eduardo Lima and Miraphora Mina, is a pop-up merchandise store and gallery of various props, designs and illustrations that appeared in the series. Visitors can revel in the magical universe, from the fireplace overflowing with Hogwarts acceptance letters to the wallpaper featuring the Black family tree and the Daily Prophet newspaper covers. The floor is decorated with the Marauder’s Map.

The spellbinding journey continues with other Harry Potter-themed designs and products such as posters, postcards, notebooks, pillow cases and more, if you'd like to take a piece of the magic home. The store also has an immersive and lavishly illustrated MinaLima Classics collection, such as “The Secret Garden” and “The Beauty and the Beast.” The House of MinaLima Seoul opened on Sept. 2 for a limited period of one year. It is the only official Harry Potter pop-up store in the country. The store offers free admission without reservation and operates from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please note that the store will close early this Saturday as the duo will visit the store from 2 p.m. for a signing event.

Characters from Warner Brothers' hero films are on display at "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story" running at DDP in Seoul. (GNC Media) Characters from Warner Brothers' hero films are on display at "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story" running at DDP in Seoul. (GNC Media)

A replica of the Batcar from the Batman movie series is on display at "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story" running at DDP in Seoul. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald) A replica of the Batcar from the Batman movie series is on display at "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story" running at DDP in Seoul. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Warner Brothers heroes land at DDP Costumes, props and mock-up figures from major Warner Brothers films are on show at DDP as part of "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story," marking the 100th anniversary of the film production company. Created in 1923 by four brothers of the Warner family, Warner Brothers became a global entertainment company producing numerous hits from animated cartoons such as Looney Tunes to megafranchises Harry Potter and Batman. Legendary TV sitcoms "Friends" and "Big Bang Theory" are also Warner Brothers productions.

Sketches of animated films are on display at "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story" running at DDP in Seoul. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald) Sketches of animated films are on display at "Warner Brothers 100th Exhibition: Celebrating Every Story" running at DDP in Seoul. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)