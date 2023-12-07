[Well-curated] Embrace the holiday spirit with lights, concerts and a Christmas market

Christmas-themed media facade in Myeong-dong

Shinsegae Department Store in Myeong-dong, Seoul, has become a must-visit Christmas spot in the city. The building’s facade has been transformed into a splendid Christmas lights display with the theme of “Magical Winter Fantasy.”

Once the Mitsukoshi Department Store in the 1930s during the Japanese colonial era, the building holds historical significance, and started to grab attention a couple of years ago during the holiday season for its three-minute holiday-themed media work.

The media display and lights show can be viewed from standing outside, where you can enjoy the accompanying music. Alternatively, there is a Starbucks right across from the building where you can enjoy the view from the second floor of the cafe.

Only a few minutes’ walk from Shinsegae's media show is the Lotte Department Store with its Christmas decorations under the theme of “My Dearest Wish.” Passersby can enjoy the Christmas-themed decorations and take photos next to a large Christmas tree.

Visitors to the area can enjoy a variety of street foods such as grilled shrimp, steak, marinated fried chicken and hotteok, a Korean pancake, while walking toward Myeongdong Cathedral, which was founded in 1898. The cathedral is also decorated with Christmas lights and glowing white roses. For a great view of the cathedral, visit the Moto cafe.