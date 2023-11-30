[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yuseong Christmas Festival

Yuseong Christmas Festival is scheduled to take place at Yuseong Hot Springs and its nearby park in Daejeon.

The three-day event, which starts from Friday and runs through Sunday, features a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of Yuseong Hot Springs’ water screen at 6 p.m.

A special Christmas market, featuring wine, candles, Christmas trees and Yuseong-themed merchandise, will run throughout the festival period as well. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local indie bands, jazz bands and other artists are set to entertain the visitors at Doodream Stage, an outdoor stage around the hot springs.

Admission is free.

More information can be found on the official Korean website ysfesta.com.

Haeundae Lighting Festival, Busan

One of Busan’s most famous winter festivals is set to begin on Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 31 around Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city.

The special lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place at the event square at Haeundae Beach at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The festival features various light fixtures, lanterns and media art on display to entertain those who stop by.

Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll around Haeundae Beach, Haeundae Market, Gunamro Square and the areas of Oncheon-gil.

The lights turn on at 5:30 p.m.

More information can be found at haeundae.go.kr.

Sonata of Light, Wonju

The Sonata of Light is a special 3D nighttime light show taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

The lighting festival runs through Dec. 31.

With 3D mapping software, the resort's promenade and golf course become stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairy-tale atmosphere.

The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail.

The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be booked on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon.

More information can be found at oakvalley.co.kr.

E-World Illumination, Daegu

E-World Illumination kicked off Nov. 18 and runs through Feb. 28, 2024, at E-World in Daegu.

The festival features 10 million lights covering areas around E-World and 83 Tower.

A 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and a garden of 100,000 light-emitting diode roses make for memorable photo zones for visitors as well.

The special winter shows “Welcome Eworld! Greeting” and “Snow White” take place at 9:55 a.m., 4:55 p.m. and 12 p.m., 3 p.m., respectively, on Saturdays. These shows run through Feb. 20, 2024.

Updates can be found at eworld.kr.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival

The 13th edition of the Pyeongchang Trout Festival will be held near the Songjeong Stream and Pyeongchang Trout Culture Complex in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, from Dec. 22 to Jan. 28.

The event offers three types of fishing experiences for visitors -- tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing.

Trout caught at the fishing event can be prepared right away in various dishes at a nearby restaurant.

Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won.

The festival welcomes visitors of all ages.