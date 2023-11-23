[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Haeundae Lighting Festival, Busan

One of Busan’s most famous winter festivals is set to begin on Dec. 2 and runs through Jan. 31 at areas around Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city.

The special lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place at the event square at Haeundae Beach at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The festival features various light fixtures, lanterns and media art on display to entertain those who stop by.

Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll around Haeundae Beach, Haeundae Market, Gunamro Square and the areas of Oncheon-gil.

Lights turn on at 5:30 p.m.

More information can be found at haeundae.go.kr.

Byuckchoji Garden Chrysanthemum Festival, Paju

Byukchoji Garden’s fall flower festival featuring chrysanthemums is well underway and runs through Nov. 30 in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The garden presents a total of 29 types of garden, displaying chrysanthemum and other fall flowers, including pink muhly.

With beautiful greenhouse, sculptures and flower-filled spaces, Byukchoji Garden was home to many hit Korean dramas, including “Vincenzo,” “Hotel Del Luna” and more.

Admission is 9,500 won for adults, 7,500 won for teenagers and those above 65 years old.

Tickets cost 6,500 for children.

The garden is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found at bcj.co.kr/index.html.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival

The 13th edition of the Pyeongchang Trout Festival will be held near the Songjeong Stream and Pyeongchang Trout Culture Complex in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, from Dec. 22 to Jan. 28.

The event offers three types of fishing experiences for visitors -- tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing.

Trout caught at the fishing event can be prepared right away in various dishes at a nearby restaurant.

Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won.

The festival welcomes visitors of all ages.

Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival

This year’s Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival is being held at the county’s beloved theme park in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.

The event features lifesized fairy tale characters for children, while adults can enjoy the park's beautiful, romantic atmosphere.

Unique photo zones for families, friends and couples have been set up for those who wish to curate colorful social media posts with Instagrammable backgrounds.

The event is open to visitors of all ages.

Admission to Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival is 11,000 won.

See cheongdo-provence.co.kr, available only in Korean, for up-to-date information.

Sonata of Light, Wonju

The Sonata of Light is a special 3D nighttime light show taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

The lighting festival runs through Dec. 31.

With 3D mapping software, the resort's promenade and golf course become stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairy-tale atmosphere.

The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail.

The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be booked on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon.

More information can be found at oakvalley.co.kr.