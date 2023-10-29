Yoon commits to safer Korea on anniversary of Itaewon tragedy

Marking the first anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush, President Yoon Suk Yeol solemnly vowed to bolster national safety, expressing his condolences and making a commitment for change during a ceremony at Yeongam Church in Seoul on Sunday.

Yoon expressed his sympathies to the victims of the disaster and their families, describing the day of the tragedy as “one of the most sorrowful moments" of his life, which is a sentiment he believes is shared by the entire nation.

In his speech, President Yoon reflected on the shared grief of the nation, emphasizing the “responsibility of creating a better world” in honor of those lost. He highlighted the government’s dedication over the past year to “ensure a safer South Korea” to make sure that the victims’ sacrifices were not in vain.

“It is our responsibility to create a world where everyone can feel secure in their daily lives in (the country) that they love," he said.

The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the nation’s commitment to safety and a collective responsibility to remember and honor the lives lost.