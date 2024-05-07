[Korea Quiz] Three Kingdoms

Find the answer at the bottom.

The Three Kingdoms period (57 BC-AD 668) was a fascinating era in the Korean Peninsula's early history, marked by rivalry and exchanges among three distinctively different kingdoms, each possessing its own charm and history.

The distinctive appeals of the three kingdoms -- Goguryeo, Baekje and Silla -- along with their evolving dynamics, leading to their eventual unification under one conqueror, make this period one of Korean history's most studied times by scholars in South Korea.

Of the three, the Goguryeo Kingdom is famous for its warriors and military capabilities.

Established in 37 BC, it was the northernmost of the three kingdoms. It was the largest and most militaristically powerful, controlling a significant part of what is today Northeast China and the northern Korean Peninsula. Goguryeo is known for its strong military, fortifications and conflicts with Chinese dynasties.

The Baekje Kingdom, in contrast, was a culturally and commercially advanced kingdom.

Founded in 18 BC in the southwestern part of the peninsula, it was known for its sophisticated culture and technology. It had strong maritime capabilities, which facilitated cultural exchange and trade with other regions in East Asia, including Japan. Baekje played a crucial role in spreading Buddhism and advanced culture throughout East Asia.

The Silla Kingdom is the ultimate underdog.

Founded last among the Three Kingdoms in 57 BC, in the southeastern part of the peninsula, Silla was initially the smallest and weakest kingdom. But it grew stronger to eventually emerge as the victor. With assistance from the Tang Dynasty of China, Silla conquered both Goguryeo and Baekje in the late 7th century, leading to the period known as Unified Silla.

The Joseon era, lasting from 1392 to 1910, was the last dynasty in Korea. It was founded by Yi Seong-gye and marked by a strong emphasis on Confucianism, which shaped governing, morality and culture.

