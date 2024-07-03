[Korea Quiz] Korea’s islands

Most Popular
-
1
At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports
-
2
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
3
S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
-
4
Deadly car accident reignites debate over senior drivers
-
5
How Putin-Kim summit tips South Korea’s balance on Ukraine
-
6
Yoon calls for swift response to central Seoul accident
-
7
[From the Scene] Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver
-
8
More med school profs to walkout indefinitely this month
-
9
Samsung Electronics union in South Korea declares strike
-
10
Boy stabs female classmate before jumping out window
[Korea Quiz] Korea’s islandsBy Korea Herald
Published : July 3, 2024 - 09:43
Find the answer at the bottom.
South Korea, a peninsula nation, boasts a complex coastline stretching 17,361 kilometers. Along this coastline, Seoul officially counts 3,382 islands, with 2,918 of them remaining uninhabited. When considering islands within North Korean territory, the total exceeds 4,400 islands.
Comparing countries based on their number of islands is challenging due to varying definitions and counting methodologies as well as data accuracy. South Korea's position in such rankings varies; with some sources placing it as high as 12th, while others ranking it around No. 15.
In Asia, South Korea is among the countries with the most islands, although fewer than Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.
The largest island in South Korea is Jeju Island, a special self-governing province comprising two cities. Following Jeju Island are Geojedo in South Gyeongsang Province and Jindo in South Jeolla Province. Ganghwado, part of Incheon, is the fourth-largest island.
South Korea's western and southern coastlines are particularly renowned for their complexity, featuring numerous bays, inlets and smaller peninsulas. These geographical characteristics not only enhance the region's natural beauty, but also support diverse marine life and ecosystems.
Answer: (b)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Vehicle malfunction or negligence? Probe of deadly car crash begins
-
Korea soft-launches longer forex trading hours
-
Passersby, families mourn tragic deaths of 9 killed by wrong-way driver