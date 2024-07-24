[Korea Quiz] Liver metaphors

Find the answer at the bottom.

In traditional Korean medicine, the liver is considered one of the five most important organs in the body. This belief in the liver being in charge of many functions may be why a number of references to the organ are often found in colloquial Korean phrases.

"Gan (간)," one's liver, is metaphorically used in Korean to describe a person's courage or boldness. For example, when someone is said to have a "big liver," it signifies that the person is willing to take bold actions or speak their mind without fear. Similarly, having a "swollen liver" can be used to describe someone having become bold, courageous or audacious.

The expression "your liver has come out of your belly (간이 배 밖으로 나왔다)" is used to depict extreme recklessness or audacity, in which someone acts without considering the consequences, often seen as foolhardy or overly confident.

A similar but slightly different usage of "gan" can be found in the proverb, "so little that the liver won't even notice (간에 기별도 안간다)." It means an amount, particularly of food, is so small that it doesn't even register with your liver.

