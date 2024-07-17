Home

[Korea Quiz] Monsoon days

By Korea Herald

Published : July 17, 2024 - 13:26

    • Link copied

Find the answer at the bottom.

Before Korea succumbs to blistering summer heat, it experiences a period of wet weather known as the "jangma."

Typically spanning from late June to July, this season is marked by heavy rainfall, high humidity and overcast skies. During these days, heavy rains can lead to flash floods, mud slides and the disruption of daily activities, while the pervasive humidity thickens the air, creating a sticky and uncomfortable atmosphere.

Korean language has various terms to describe the effects of monsoon weather.

꿉꿉하다 "Kkupkkup-hada" is one of the most widely used words to describe both the damp, musty smell and the overall feeling of dampness in the air or environment. It captures the unpleasant sensation of humid and moist conditions during the monsoon season.

축축하다 "Chukchuk-hada" also describes the state of being wet or damp. It is commonly used to depict surfaces, clothing or indoor items that feel moist due to high humidity levels during monsoon weather. This term emphasizes the physical sensation of dampness. Usage examples include, “My hair is still 'chukchuk-hada' after getting wet in the rain.”

눅눅하다 "Nuknuk-hada" is another way to describe a state of dampness, where something feels slightly wet or moist. It can refer to both the weather and physical sensations, such as the feeling of humid air or damp skin during monsoon days. You may hear people complain about their laundry feeling "nuknuk-hada" even after drying it for a long time, due to the persistent humidity in the air during the monsoon.

출출하다 "Chulchul-hada," however, means feeling slightly hungry, and is thus unrelated to damp weather.

Answer: (d)

