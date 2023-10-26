Police to crack down on impersonating officers during Halloween

Halloween partygoers wearing police costumes could face criminal punishment, police warned Thursday, saying that it could be seen as impersonating an officer.

The National Police Agency added that an intensive crackdown on individuals wearing or selling police costumes would occur from this weekend until Nov. 5.

“We will monitor whether police uniforms are sold online and crack down on any transactions found. We will also regulate those selling equipment of police under the counter,” police said.

Under the Police Uniforms and Equipment Regulation Act, any person who is not a police officer wearing a police uniform or equipment is liable for a sentence of prison labor for up to six months or a fine not exceeding 3 million won ($2,200).

Any person who sells or rents police uniforms or equipment could face prison labor for up to one year or a fine of 10 million won.

“Wearing police officer romper costumes for adults, which are less similar to real police uniforms, is also not allowed,” police added.

Police claimed that at last year's Halloween street festivities in Itaewon on Oct. 29, numerous civilians dressed as police officers did not comply with safety directives issued by actual police deployed to the area.

“Since the incident last year, police have found 42 posts selling uniforms. Also, 19 people have been arrested for violating the act, and three people are under investigation,” police said.