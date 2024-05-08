DP urges Yoon to accept proposal on cash handouts, special counsel probe over Marine's death

Lee Jae-myung (left), head of the main opposition Democratic Party, and DP floor leader Park Chan-dae engage in a conversation during a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party demanded Wednesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol agree to its proposal to provide cash handouts to the entire population and a special counsel probe into suspicions over a Marine's death when he holds a press conference this week.

Rep. Park Chan-dae made the calls during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly, a day before Yoon holds the press conference Thursday to mark the second anniversary of his presidency.

The press conference comes after Yoon's ruling People Power Party suffered a crushing defeat in last month's parliamentary elections, winning only 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly while the Democratic Party secured 192 seats.

"The result of the general elections is the grade list that our people gave about the running of state affairs over the past two years," Park said. "We hope the press conference isn't one that insists in claiming the wrong answer as correct."

Park then urged Yoon to accept Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's election pledge to provide cash handouts of 250,000 won ($184) to the entire population to help improve people's livelihoods.

"We also urge (Yoon) to fully accept the bill mandating a special counsel probe of Chae," referring to Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died in July last year while on a search mission amid heavy downpours.

The bill, which was passed unilaterally by the Democratic Party last week, calls for the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations that Yoon's office and the Ministry of Defense inappropriately interfered in a military investigation into the death of the Marine. (Yonhap)