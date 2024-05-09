[From the Scene] At 1st press conference in 631 days, Yoon seeks to mend media ties

Just as President Yoon Suk Yeol entered the briefing room filled with some 150 reporters in his office in Seoul on Thursday, for the first time in 631 days, one of the reporters asked Yoon to hold more frequent news conferences and boost communication with the public.

"I will," Yoon replied.

After this, Yoon took 20 questions during the 73-minute press conference. The questions centered around politics, foreign policy, the economy and social affairs. He took more questions than he did in his first such conference in August 2022, when he answered 12 questions.

Then, Yoon also admitted his shortcomings in communicating with the public about his policy directions.

Critics have long accused Yoon of eroding press freedom in South Korea.

In the early stage of his term, Yoon promised to become a leader who "frequently stands in front of reporters and takes reporters' questions," which he said in the first press conference held to mark his 100th day in office. He also held regular "door-stepping" sessions to take questions from reporters on his way to the office.

It was Yoon's hot-mic incident during his visit to the United States in September 2022 that put a strain on his relationship with the media. Out of his discontent toward MBC, which covered the incident, Yoon's office in November 2022 banned the broadcaster's reporters from boarding Air Force One during Yoon's next foreign trip.

Later in November 2022, Yoon's office said he would no longer answer reporters' questions, after 61 occasions since his inauguration. Yoon's office has yet to express its intention to resume the door-stepping sessions.