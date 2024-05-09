Suzy, Park Bo-gum star in AI fantasy romance ‘Wonderland’

(From left) Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-gum, Suzy and Tang Wei of “Wonderland” pose for a photo during a press conference held in CGV Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) (From left) Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-gum, Suzy and Tang Wei of “Wonderland” pose for a photo during a press conference held in CGV Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

“Wonderland,” a sci-fi fantasy and romance film set in the near future that deals with relationships, death and life, shows what it is like to communicate using AI technology, director Kim Tae-yong said Thursday. The movie revolves around people reuniting in a virtual world called Wonderland. Tang Wei, Suzy and Park Bo-gum star as those who ask to meet people they loved but cannot meet anymore in the real world. Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo-shik appear as staff who support the AI service users in Wonderland. Suzy and Park, who have shown special chemistry as emcees at Baeksang Arts Awards for many years, are expected to show on-screen chemistry in “Wonderland.” They appear as a young couple struggling to settle into a new life after Tae-ju (Park) suffers brain damage. Suzy plays Jung-in, a woman in her 20s who misses talking to Tae-ju, who is in a coma. That leads her to sign up to the Wonderland service, where she can talk to him. “(I once heard that) we’re living in a world where communication with technology, something non-human, is more comfortable and easier than having it with real humans. I tried to focus on that feeling,” Suzy told reporters during a press conference held in CGV Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday.

“Wonderland” (Ace Maker Movieworks) “Wonderland” (Ace Maker Movieworks)

“Wonderland” is director Kim's first movie in 13 years after “Late Autumn” (2011). Both movies star his wife and Chinese actor Tang Wei. The two were married after working together on "Late Autumn." Kim said the movie was inspired by technologies he had enjoyed during the pandemic. “I did a lot of video calls during the pandemic. Not just me, but many people around us had to. After hanging up the video chat, I felt like if this was real and the border between human relationships felt like fading away,” Kim told reporters. The movie was shot during the pandemic from 2020 to 2021. “So I wanted to tell the story on – maybe – an imminent future where technology can connect people even after death,” he added. To make sure the AI technology in the movie makes sense, Kim said he worked with a team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology. “I asked KAIST professor Kim Dae-shik for advice on AI technology because I wanted to make the audience feel this movie as something very relatable as if they’re seeing the near future,” said Kim.

Director Kim Tae-yong of “Wonderland” poses for a photo during a press conference held in CGV Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap) Director Kim Tae-yong of “Wonderland” poses for a photo during a press conference held in CGV Yongsan, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)