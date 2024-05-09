[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to drop new album in July: report

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will bring out a new album on July 19, according to a local media report Thursday. The group's last album was the eighth EP “Rock-Star” from November last year, which became its fourth consecutive chart-topper on Billboard 200, following EPs “Oddinary” and “Maxident” as well as LP “Five-Star.” The eight-track extended play sold over 3 million copies in the first week and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 32 regions while the main track “Lalalala” was No. 1 on its Top Songs Chart in 37. The single hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90, becoming the eight-member act’s first entry on the main singles chart. On Friday, they are set to drop the digital single “Lose My Breath,” a collaboration with American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth. Twice tops 300m views with ‘Alcohol-Free’ music video

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice surpassed 300 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Alcohol-Free,” label JYP Entertainment said Thursday. It is Twice’s 16th video to hit the milestone and renews the group's own record as the girl group in the world to have the most videos to do so. “Alcohol-Free” is the focus track from its 10th EP “Taste of Love,” which was released in June 2021 and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 6. Meanwhile, the nine members are poised to bring out their fifth studio album in Japan on July 17. They recently uploaded a group shot for the LP “Dive," coming about a year after the single “Hare Hare,” which claimed the top spot on Oricon’s daily album ranking. On July 13, the group will resume its international tour in Osaka before heading to Tokyo and Kanagawa in the following weeks. NCT’s Doyoung to host solo tour in Asia

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Doyoung of NCT will tour seven cities in Asia on his own, label SM Entertainment announced Thursday. He will hold his first solo concert in Seoul on May 25-27, having added a date after all tickets sold out in pre-sale. He will then visit six more cities: Yokohama, Osaka, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta. The tour is titled “Dear Youth,” inspired by his first solo album “Youth” which was dropped last month. The 10-track EP topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 13 regions as well as a number of music charts in Japan, China and Korea. Separately, NCT127, an NCT subunit to which Doyoung belongs, will roll out its sixth full album in the third quarter, according to the label’s plan made public Thursday. Han Seungwoo to return with single album

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)