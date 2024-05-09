[K-pop’s dilemma] Can K-pop break free from ‘fandom’ model?

A longtime fan of K-pop, Lee Eun-soo, 25, has been buying albums, streaming music and purchasing K-pop merchandise, all part of what it means to be a loyal K-pop fan.

Although she is still a big fan of K-pop, she is skeptical about the K-pop industry's sustainability, pointing out that agencies place too many financial demands on fans. “Fans have to pay money endlessly to show love and agencies know how to squeeze money out of them,” she said.

K-pop's global success is undeniable, yet it remains a niche culture, sustaining itself on small but fervent fans. The industry's reliance on a limited number of fans for profit has raised concerns over the years about the long-term viability of the industry.

Excessive spending

The distorted structure of K-pop can also be found in its record-breaking album sales figures. While most people have moved to streaming services from physical albums, the K-pop album market is overheated.

Seventeen set a record last year by surpassing cumulative yearly album sales of 16 million copies. Their album "Seventeenth Heaven," dropped in October last year, sold 5.09 million copies within the first week of its release, according to Hanteo, a domestic music chart, achieving an all-time highest sales record.

While K-pop groups' expansion into the international market may have contributed to the remarkable increase in album sales, industry experts note that such a feat is largely reliant on fans' repeat purchases.

"Seventeen produced the best-selling album worldwide in 2023, but they don't hold such high rankings on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform. This shows that the actual consumption of K-pop does not necessarily correlate with album sales," said culture critic Lim Hee-yun.

Through strategies such as placing random photo cards of artists inside the albums which entice fans to buy multiple albums for the card they want, entertainment companies foster overconsumption.

Piles of Seventeen albums were found dumped on the streets of Shibuya, Tokyo, on April 30, underscoring the wasteful side of K-pop's commercial success. Someone who purchased hundreds of albums had discarded the albums, taking only the merchandise inside.