Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal, but accuses special probe attempt as political maneuvering

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a press conference held at the presidential office in Yongsa, central Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday apologized over the controversy surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a Dior bag as a gift.

In a press conference marking his two years in office, the president said he “offers a deep apology to the South Korean people for causing concern due to my wife’s unwise conduct.”

In spy camera footage released last year by a YouTube channel, the first lady was seen being presented with a luxury bag from a man identified as a pastor. The presidential office at the time explained that the bag was being managed “as government property.”

But on the prospect of opening a special counsel investigation into the allegations, as claimed by the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the president said the prosecutorial service was already on the case.

“To comment on an ongoing investigation could cause misunderstandings that may have some influence,” he said, adding that he believes the prosecutors will “handle (the investigation) fairly and strictly.”

He said that the calls for launching a special counsel investigation at this point were “a political maneuver” that “does not appear to be meant to determine the truth.”

On the ruling People Power Party defeat in the April 10 general election for the National Assembly, the president said he accepted the results as people’s evaluation of his performance as “unsatisfactory.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about what I’ve been lacking,” he said. “In the end, no matter how hard I've tried to improve people’s lives, I think I’ve not been able to make changes that can actually be felt by the people, and I think my efforts in communicating those changes to the people have also fallen short.”

He said he would “communicate with the press more often,” and “make more opportunities to explain to the people” his policies and “be more honest about where we’re falling short.”

On the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, the president called Russia “a country that has had good relations with us for a long time.”

“Recently we have diverged on the war in Ukraine and bringing in weapons from North Korea,” he said. He added that his administration does not plan on “supplying lethal weapons to anywhere.”

“We can work with Russia where we can, and where we disagree, we may disagree. In terms of economic cooperation, we can pursue common interests,” he said.

During his address, delivered minutes before the press conference, he pledged to establish a new ministry aimed at addressing the nation's declining birth rate.

"To confront the pressing issue of low birth rates, tantamount to a national crisis, we will harness the full spectrum of governmental resources," he said.

The leader of this forthcoming ministry, tentatively dubbed the "Ministry for Low Birth Response Planning," will also serve as the deputy prime minister for social affairs.

Their mandate will encompass formulating policies spanning education, labor, and welfare sectors, slated to become integral components of the national agenda. Yoon urged the opposition-led National Assembly's active collaboration in amending the governmental organizational framework to facilitate the ministry's inception.