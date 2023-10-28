[Photo News] Commemoration for Itaewon tragedy in Gwangju

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
2
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
3
Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured
-
4
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
5
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
6
S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
-
7
Bungeoppang price doubled this winter
-
8
Argentinian politician's old tweet mocking BTS angers fans
-
9
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
10
‘Seoul Spring,’ story of 1979 Coup, confirms Nov. 22 release
[Photo News] Commemoration for Itaewon tragedy in GwangjuBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct. 28, 2023 - 15:52
Marking the first anniversary of the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, some bereaved families of the victims, alongside local civic groups, held a demonstration on Saturday morning at Gwangju Park in Gwangju.
During the event, the demonstrators paid respect to the victims and called for the enactment of a special act enabling a comprehensive investigation into the Itaewon tragedy.
On October 29, 2022, the Saturday night ahead of Halloween, 158 died and many others were injured in a narrow alley near gate number one of Itaewon subway station, in the wake of a sudden surge of crowds in Itaewon, a party district in central Seoul.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea vaccinates nearly 82 pct of cattle amid LSD outbreaks
-
N. Korean FM slams trilateral statement on arms transfer to Russia
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS