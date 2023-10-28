[Photo News] Commemoration for Itaewon tragedy in Gwangju

Demonstrators pay respect to the victims of the Halloween crowd crush on Saturday in Gwangju Park, Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Marking the first anniversary of the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon, some bereaved families of the victims, alongside local civic groups, held a demonstration on Saturday morning at Gwangju Park in Gwangju.

During the event, the demonstrators paid respect to the victims and called for the enactment of a special act enabling a comprehensive investigation into the Itaewon tragedy.

On October 29, 2022, the Saturday night ahead of Halloween, 158 died and many others were injured in a narrow alley near gate number one of Itaewon subway station, in the wake of a sudden surge of crowds in Itaewon, a party district in central Seoul.