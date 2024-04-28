Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Blinken calls on China to press N. Korea to end its 'dangerous' behavior

    Blinken calls on China to press N. Korea to end its 'dangerous' behavior
  2. 2

    New celebrity-endorsed therapy for face contouring requires only a pair of rubber bands

    New celebrity-endorsed therapy for face contouring requires only a pair of rubber bands
  3. 3

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting

    Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
  4. 4

    [Weekender] How DDP emerged as an icon of Seoul

    [Weekender] How DDP emerged as an icon of Seoul
  5. 5

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns

    Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
  1. 6

    Doctor group's incoming head renews call for govt. to scrap medical school quota hike for dialogue

    Doctor group's incoming head renews call for govt. to scrap medical school quota hike for dialogue
  2. 7

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper

    Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
  3. 8

    NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency

    NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
  4. 9

    [Music in drama] An ode to childhood trauma

    [Music in drama] An ode to childhood trauma
  5. 10

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife

    Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
소아쌤

[Photo News] Shinhan supports families

By Korea Herald

Published : April 28, 2024 - 17:05

    • Link copied

Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong on Friday cleans up the home of a family with multiple children, as part of the group’s volunteer program to support financially vulnerable groups. Shinhan plans to donate 150 million won ($109,000) to aid financially vulnerable families with multiple children. Following Friday's activity, Jin noted, "Shinhan Financial Group will continue paying attention to families with many children and will spare no effort in addressing the nation's low birth rate." (Shinhan Financial Group)

More from Headlines