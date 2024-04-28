[Photo News] Shinhan supports families

Most Popular
[Photo News] Shinhan supports familiesBy Korea Herald
Published : April 28, 2024 - 17:05
Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong on Friday cleans up the home of a family with multiple children, as part of the group’s volunteer program to support financially vulnerable groups. Shinhan plans to donate 150 million won ($109,000) to aid financially vulnerable families with multiple children. Following Friday's activity, Jin noted, "Shinhan Financial Group will continue paying attention to families with many children and will spare no effort in addressing the nation's low birth rate." (Shinhan Financial Group)
-
