K-pop group's manager dismissed for setting up spycam in theater dressing room

The manager of a K-pop boy band was dismissed on suspicion of installing a hidden camera in a theater dressing room, the band’s label WM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The camera was reportedly spotted by an actor who was starring in the musical “Next to Normal,” in a dressing room located on the sixth floor of the Kwanglim Art Center in southern Seoul on April 9.

The actor immediately reported the camera to the police.

According to local media reports, the dismissed employee worked with group B1A4 and he had been to the theater to support a member of the group who was starring in the same musical.

Bluestage, the company behind the actor, condemned the incident as a blatant crime, as actors changed their clothes and even took showers after performances at the space in its official announcement on Tuesday.

The company also asked the public to refrain from using the actor's photos and leaving thoughtless comments until the investigation ends.

WM Entertainment announced Wednesday that it had fired the manager, after preventing him from further accompanying the B1A4 member to the theater.

The label also apologized to the actor and the musical affected by the case, saying it fully recognizes the gravity of the situation.

“The police completed their search of other parts of the theater, WM Entertainment’s company building and the staff dormitory to which the suspect had access, and no additional harm has been detected as of now,” the company announced Wednesday.

“We will put more effort into educating our staff and protecting artists and staff,” it added.