S. Korea, Cuba agree to open diplomatic missions

South Korea and Cuba have agreed to open diplomatic missions in each other's countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday, as a follow-up step to the establishment of their diplomatic relations earlier this year.

A South Korean delegation, led by Song Si-jin, director general for planning and management at the foreign ministry, visited Havana from Wednesday through Saturday and discussed efforts to open the missions with Cuban officials, the ministry said in a release.

"The two countries agreed to establish permanent embassies in Seoul and Havana, respectively, and exchanged diplomatic letters confirming this," the ministry said.

Based on the agreement, the government plans to set up a temporary mission in Havana and dispatch diplomats as an interim step before establishing a permanent embassy, the ministry said.

On Feb. 14 (Seoul time), South Korea and Cuba made the surprise announcement on the establishment of diplomatic relations, in an apparent heavy blow to North Korea that has touted "brotherly" ties with Havana. (Yonhap)