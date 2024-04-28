S. Korea, Cuba agree to open diplomatic missions

Most Popular
-
1
Blinken calls on China to press N. Korea to end its 'dangerous' behavior
-
2
New celebrity-endorsed therapy for face contouring requires only a pair of rubber bands
-
3
Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
-
4
[Weekender] How DDP emerged as an icon of Seoul
-
5
Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
-
6
Doctor group's incoming head renews call for govt. to scrap medical school quota hike for dialogue
-
7
Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
-
8
NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
-
9
[Music in drama] An ode to childhood trauma
-
10
Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
S. Korea, Cuba agree to open diplomatic missionsBy Yonhap
Published : April 28, 2024 - 20:50
South Korea and Cuba have agreed to open diplomatic missions in each other's countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday, as a follow-up step to the establishment of their diplomatic relations earlier this year.
A South Korean delegation, led by Song Si-jin, director general for planning and management at the foreign ministry, visited Havana from Wednesday through Saturday and discussed efforts to open the missions with Cuban officials, the ministry said in a release.
"The two countries agreed to establish permanent embassies in Seoul and Havana, respectively, and exchanged diplomatic letters confirming this," the ministry said.
Based on the agreement, the government plans to set up a temporary mission in Havana and dispatch diplomats as an interim step before establishing a permanent embassy, the ministry said.
On Feb. 14 (Seoul time), South Korea and Cuba made the surprise announcement on the establishment of diplomatic relations, in an apparent heavy blow to North Korea that has touted "brotherly" ties with Havana. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Tensions heighten before president's 1st meeting with opposition chief
-
CIO chief nominee pledges independence, efficacy
-
Seoul to provide housing subsidies for couples with newborns from 2025