NewJeans to appear on reality show amid ‘Hybe-Ador’ dispute

Popular girl group NewJeans of Ador is making its first appearance on a TV reality show amid the ongoing conflict between its music label CEO Min Hee-jin and the parent company Hybe.

Public broadcaster KBS recently confirmed NewJeans’ participation in its reality-variety show “2 Days & 1 Night.”

“We have recently finished filming the upcoming episode with NewJeans and it will air sometime in mid-June,” KBS said Monday. Hyein, one of the five group members, did not take part due to a foot injury.

Prior to its TV reality show debut, the girl group is making its second appearance on the YouTube show “Halmyungsoo” hosted by comedian Park Myung-soo. The YouTube channel teased the next episode starring NewJeans on May 11. The girl group's first appearance on the show in January 2023 had garnered 4.3 million views as of Monday.

NewJeans' reality show appearance is part of the group's promotional activities ahead of the release of the new mini album “How Sweet” set for May 24.

The group will make its Japanese debut in June with another EP “Supernatural” and hold a fan meeting at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, the ongoing dispute between Min and Hybe is seen as unlikely to affect NewJeans’ promotional activities, according to an industry expert.

“NewJeans’ musical activities and the conflict between its label and the parent company should be seen separately. The group is already pursuing its album promotions according to schedule, which is all included in the contract with the company,” music critic Kim Do-heon said Monday.