Ador CEO’s fate to be decided on May 17

Beleagured Ador CEO Min Hee-jin’s fate as the leader of the Hybe sublabel will practically be decided Friday, the day of a hearing for the injunction against Hybe, according to an industry source, Monday.

Min, on May 7, filed for an injunction with the Seoul Central District Court to prohibit Hybe from exercising its voting rights in favor of a proposal to dismiss her.

With Ador’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled to take place May 31, the court’s decision on Ador CEO’s petition for an injunction will have a decisive impact on her fate.