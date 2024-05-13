[Herald Interview] Kimsooja expands Bottari philosophy with vast mirror installation

Artist Kimsooja (right) and Culture Minister Yu In-chon talk inside The Rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, France on May 2, where Kimsooja's carte blanche project "To Breathe -- Constellation" is on display. (Culture Ministry)

PARIS, France -- The building in the heart of Paris that once housed the Paris Chamber of Commerce and the Paris Stock Exchange was transformed into a contemporary art museum, the Pinault Collection, in 2021, with renovations by architect Tadao Ando.

At the center of the building is a rotunda 29 meters across whose floor is covered a total of 418 mirrors.

The mirrors are an installation entitled "To Breathe -- Constellation,” by South Korean artist Kim Soo-ja, who professionally goes by Kimsooja.

Kimsooja immediately came up with the idea of covering the floor with mirrors when she was offered a carte blanche project by the Pinault Collection.

The 67-year-old multi-disciplinary conceptual artist explained that she considers the dome a bottari, meaning “bundle” in Korean, which has been her central artistic theme for 40 years. Bottari is created by gathering a person’s most important possessions inside a wrapping cloth.

“I tried to wrap and protect human memories, bodily memories and the sorrows of life with humanity (with bottari series). I consider the building itself as an architectural bottari, filling the space entirely with light, space and reflections," Kim said.