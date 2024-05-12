Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier

What started as a dispute between Hybe and Min Hee-jin, the CEO of its subsidiary, Ador, over Min's alleged attempt to usurp management rights is getting messier.

Hybe last Friday released a statement saying it would take civil action against Min for revealing an internal audit it had conducted Thursday of Ador’s styling directing team leader over suspicion of embezzlement. Ador’s team leader is alleged to have received advertising fees directly from an advertiser instead of through the subsidiary.

Ador defended its team leader's action, explaining that it is the industry norm. But Hybe said it is an illegal act as no company allows its full-time employees to receive hundreds of millions of won directly from an advertiser.

"The audit was conducted on an Ador employee who is not an executive. Hybe had no plans to disclose the matter to the media. However, Min made it public, which she should not have done if she had wanted to protect her staff as a supervisor herself," Hybe said in the statement.