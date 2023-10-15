[KH Explains] Concerns mount over threat of AWS' cloud inudstry monopolization

Amazon Web Services, the cloud business arm of US tech giant Amazon, has long maintained a high profile in South Korea, where the world’s No. 1 online retailer takes up over 60 percent of the market share in the cloud sector.

Not wholly satisfied with the status quo, the US cloud service provider appears to be attempting to occupy an even greater market presence here with an aggressive investment strategy, putting domestic companies under growing pressure.

According to a recent announcement made by AWS in Seoul, it plans to invest 7.85 trillion won ($5.88 billion) in Korea’s cloud computing infrastructure by 2027. The amount is about triple its previous 2.73 trillion won investment from 2018 to 2022.

With the investment, the US tech giant looks to support opening and maintaining its data centers here and in telecommunication sectors, while helping Korea become a global powerhouse of internet-based cloud applications by contributing about 15.1 trillion won to the country’s gross domestic product, the company said.

“We’ve decided to make the large-scale investment to respond to clients’ increasing demand for domestic cloud services. It is necessary to gradually expand cloud infrastructure and increase the size of our business in Korea,” an AWS official told The Korea Herald, showing confidence in making a significant impact for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Cloud computing is a promising market with rapid growth momentum, where both domestic and foreign firms are actively expanding their business. According to the latest report released by the Korean branch of International Data Corp., the local cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 8.8 percent from 2.7 trillion won in 2023 to 3.85 trillion won in 2027.

Market watchers believe AWS’ renewed investment push is based on its confidence that it can gain an upper hand in the number of services and support offered for local clients’ overseas expansion. Its five-year investment plan could also play a role in accelerating the local market’s growth, they said.

“Korean companies’ cloud computing adoption rate is not so high, compared to other technically advanced countries, despite its growth potential. (South Korea) is the land of opportunities for cloud service providers. … The additional investment flow from AWS can also be seen as a positive signal to the market's growth," an anonymous industry source told The Korea Herald.

Some industry sources also predict that the US retail web firm will build its first data cloud center cluster here within this year.

To tap deeper into the Asia-Pacific market, the world's leading cloud service provider set up a new region in Seoul, the 12th of this kind, in 2016. The company’s key clients here include Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics, Posco and Krafton.

Its four availability zones are equipped with independent power supplies and dedicated high-speed optical communication networks, but the US firm is reportedly using leased data centers.

Sources said having its own data center could maximize the security and stability of its cloud services by optimizing system operations from the initial stage of building and design. If it is physically located on home turf, it would reduce concerns for local users’ about data breaches overseas.

Meanwhile, the world’s leading cloud provider admitted to the rumor of the firm’s plan to build its own data center here, but details about it, including a launch date, have not yet been confirmed as the plan is “still under review,” an AWS official said.

AWS’ latest business expansion plan also creates deep concerns over the possibility of the firm gaining dominance even in the public cloud market, in addition to its No. 1 position in the private sector. KT, Naver, NHN and other domestic cloud service providers have been able to dominate the public cloud market here so far, despite foreign companies’ dominance in the private sector.

According to data released by the Fair Trade Commission in December last year, AWS accounted for 62.1 percent of the local cloud service market in 2021, followed by Microsoft with 12 percent and Naver with 7 percent. Before the latest data set’s release, AWS had grown to account for nearly a 70 percent market share in Korea over the past few years, the regulator said.

An anonymous source said the ICT Ministry’s steps to ease regulations on the security certification for cloud systems in August was “enough to cause concerns” about the possibility of losing a foothold for domestic cloud providers. “Most developed nations have restricted foreign firms making inroads into their public sector cloud computing service market,” the source added.

Data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT showed the value of public sector cloud business came in at some 1.2 trillion won as of the end of last year. The public cloud market is expected to expand at an average annual rate of 15.5 percent from last year to 2026, according to IDC Korea.

Jeon Seong-min, a business administration professor at Gachon University, said it has become "nearly impossible" for a local firm to compete against AWS. Local service providers should come up with their own niche market strategies instead, he said.

"While the US-based firm is raising its competitiveness by making an excessive investment and providing services at lower prices, the government's eased measures further threatened domestic cloud providers' survival," the professor said.

"Otherwise, they have to hope for (Amazon) to go through a business withdrawal like the once-successful Yahoo's unprecedented business failure here."