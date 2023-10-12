LG CNS launches new AI platform for corporate clients

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
2
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack
-
3
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics
-
4
Controversy over Cheong Wa Dae use resurfaces
-
5
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
-
6
192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack
-
7
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
-
8
[Kim Seong-kon] Friendly advice from foreign experts who love Korea
-
9
How college students are coping with the impact of inflation
-
10
[HIT Forum] Sasha Sagan underscores tolerance for ambiguity in understanding universe
LG CNS launches new AI platform for corporate clientsBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 14:41
Information technology service provider LG CNS said Thursday that it has launched a generative artificial intelligence-based platform called Data Analytics & AI Platform Generative AI, or DAP GenAI, for its corporate clients.
According to LG CNS, the new platform integrates the latest cutting-edge AI-based technologies including prompt engineering and large language model operations (LLMOps).
It can be used upon installation on existing infrastructure, such as a company’s private servers or cloud.
Additionally, the new model prevents "hallucination" -- the tendency of AI models to generate false information -- as it only utilizes the company’s documents and database as information sources while also allowing the application of various security filters.
One of the three modules offered by DAP GenAI is one that supports the use of language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enabling a company to execute various tasks from document summarization and data-based report generation to product recommendations.
For instance, if a financial institution wants to develop an AI service that recommends insurance products for its customers, it can do so by utilizing customer information in the database, creating AI commands that search suitable products based on entered information, and selecting appropriate LLMs.
Additionally, the model is topped with AI prompt engineering technology that enables the model to create commands to generate optimal results, LG CNS added.
Meanwhile, LLMOps fine-tunes open source LLMs, allowing the company to develop a specialized language model. Users can select their preferred LLM and train it with available data.
“We have consolidated LG CNS' generative AI technological prowess to implement a user-friendly platform," stated Park Sang-kyun, head of LG CNS' data analytics & AI division.
"We will continue to lead the way, enabling customers to innovate their businesses through foundational technologies like generative AI," he added.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash
-
S. Korea warns of potential NK surprise attacks using Hamas tactics