LG CNS launches new AI platform for corporate clients

Information technology service provider LG CNS said Thursday that it has launched a generative artificial intelligence-based platform called Data Analytics & AI Platform Generative AI, or DAP GenAI, for its corporate clients.

According to LG CNS, the new platform integrates the latest cutting-edge AI-based technologies including prompt engineering and large language model operations (LLMOps).

It can be used upon installation on existing infrastructure, such as a company’s private servers or cloud.

Additionally, the new model prevents "hallucination" -- the tendency of AI models to generate false information -- as it only utilizes the company’s documents and database as information sources while also allowing the application of various security filters.

One of the three modules offered by DAP GenAI is one that supports the use of language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enabling a company to execute various tasks from document summarization and data-based report generation to product recommendations.

For instance, if a financial institution wants to develop an AI service that recommends insurance products for its customers, it can do so by utilizing customer information in the database, creating AI commands that search suitable products based on entered information, and selecting appropriate LLMs.

Additionally, the model is topped with AI prompt engineering technology that enables the model to create commands to generate optimal results, LG CNS added.

Meanwhile, LLMOps fine-tunes open source LLMs, allowing the company to develop a specialized language model. Users can select their preferred LLM and train it with available data.

“We have consolidated LG CNS' generative AI technological prowess to implement a user-friendly platform," stated Park Sang-kyun, head of LG CNS' data analytics & AI division.

"We will continue to lead the way, enabling customers to innovate their businesses through foundational technologies like generative AI," he added.