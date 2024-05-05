Combined operating profit of 7 TV home shopping channels plunges 39.6 pct last year

Most Popular
-
1
Key suspects grilled over alleged abuse of power in Marine death inquiry
-
2
Marine Corps commander summoned by CIO for questioning on alleged influence-peddling case
-
3
Army takes group action against Hybe for neglecting BTS
-
4
Debate rages over ‘overly fatty’ samgyeopsal
-
5
Some junior doctors are returning: Health Ministry
-
6
Ador CEO's request for exclusive right to terminate NewJeans' contract with Hybe refused in February
-
7
[Weekender] Korean psyche untangled: Musok
-
8
Naver will consider company benefits in deciding on selling Line shares: CEO
-
9
Woman dangling from power lines rescued by residents holding blanket
-
10
Hankook Tire takes over control of Hanon Systems
Combined operating profit of 7 TV home shopping channels plunges 39.6 pct last yearBy Yonhap
Published : May 5, 2024 - 10:26
Seven channels selling goods on television in South Korea saw their combined operating profit plunge 39.6 percent on-year in 2023, according to industry data Sunday, hurt by intense competition with social media and livestreaming platforms.
The combined operating profit of the seven TV home shopping channels stood at 327 billion won (US$241 million) last year, compared with a combined profit of 541.1 billion won in 2022, according to the data released by the Korea TV Homeshopping Association.
It was the first time in 13 years that the combined operating profit of the seven channels sank below 500 billion won, the association said.
The seven channels included CJ Onstyle, Lotte Homeshopping and Hyundai Home Shopping.
The combined sales of the seven channels also fell 5.4 percent on-year to 5.5 trillion won last year. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weather
-
N. Korea slams US, other countries for seeking alternative to UN sanctions monitoring panel
-
S. Korea, China, Japan in talks to hold trilateral summit May 26-27: official