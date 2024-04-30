SKT to launch telecom-specific LLM in June

Jeong Min-young, vice president of AI Platform at SK Telecom, delivers a presentation during a press conference held at the company's headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom, Korea's largest wireless carrier by the number of subscribers, said Tuesday it aims to introduce a large language model specializing in telecom-related terms as early as June.

The upcoming telecom-specific LLM is developed from general-purpose LLMs such as ChatGPT and Claude. SK Telecom joined hands with global Big Tech firms including OpenAI and Anthropic to develop the LLM.

Telco-specific LLMs are more adjusted to the telecommunications domain and better at understanding user intent compared to general LLMs.

Earlier this month, the company’s CEO Ryu Young-sang hinted that the time for commercializing the telco-specific LLM will likely be within the year. Eric Davis, vice president of AI tech collaboration at SK Telecom, also previously mentioned that the new LLM would perform about 35 percent better compared to the GPT-4.

The telecom giant has repeated the process of training the model with communication-related data, supervising fine-tuning between general models and custom models, evaluating whether it provides useful answers to inquiries and learning insufficient data to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of its LLM, according to SK Telecom officials.

During the company’s press conference held earlier in the day, Jeong Min-young, vice president of AI Platform said the company expects the telco-specific LLM would reduce the time it takes to perform various key tasks including customer consulting, marketing, legal services and human resources.